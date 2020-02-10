Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111 for their seventh straight victory. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the lead for good. Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder. Point guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder finished with 22 apiece.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 25-ranked Arkansas beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 103-85. It was the third time this season Arkansas reached the century mark. The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season against teams in the AP Top 25. Chelsea Dungee, who'd been averaging just a little more than 10 points a contest over her last six games, scored 24 on 8-of-12 shooting and made all four of her 3s. Taylah Thomas scored 13. Chasity Patterson led Kentucky with 32 points and Rhyne Howard 20.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. had a season-high 26 points as Central Florida beat Tulsa 83-75. Green Jr. shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers. Ceasar DeJesus had 18 points for Central Florida. Dazon Ingram added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia had 10 points. Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 30 points for the Golden Hurricane. Lawson Korita added 12 points. Central Florida matches up against Wichita State at home on Thursday. Tulsa matches up against East Carolina at home on Wednesday.
WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Baylor's school-record winning streak has reached 20 games. MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for the Bears in a 78-70 victory over Oklahoma State. Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game. Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor. Oklahoma State was within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III made two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Bears were only 12 of 25 from the free-throw line before that. They then made eight in a row.