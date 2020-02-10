Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Baylor's school-record winning streak has reached 20 games. MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for the Bears in a 78-70 victory over Oklahoma State. Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game. Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor. Oklahoma State was within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III made two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Bears were only 12 of 25 from the free-throw line before that. They then made eight in a row.