Future Longview business will feature concept that combines bookstore, wine bar

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Books & Barrels is a new concept bookstore created by partners Laura Nevils, Chad Nevils, and Joanna Burrows of Longview, who are planning on opening their bookstore/wine bar in March.
The new bookstore will be located at 206 N. Center Street in Longview and will be partnering up with local and regional wineries to serve their finest wines to local wine connoisseurs as they read.
“I wanted to open a place where people can come and enjoy a nice glass of wine while enjoying a new book or a best seller,” said Laura Nevils of Longview.
Currently, the city has issued building permits, and the team has a few demos up. They are still putting up walls, and the hope is to do a soft opening for the Longview community in the last week of March.
“Anyone can read a book at home, but now, you can read with a glass wine in a comfortable environment; the atmosphere is what I am selling. Just come in and have a glass of wine and enjoy a good book,” Nevils said.
