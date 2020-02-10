Daffodil garden in Gladewater pushes back opening after stormy weekened

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden south of Gladewater off of Highway 271 is not yet open but the flowers are beginning to bloom.
After recent rain, the road through the garden must be inspected to make sure it’s safe for visitors. Opening the garden to visitors always hinges on the weather.
“If it dries out and the sun comes out, that’ll dry out the roads a lot, but I’ll still have to smooth them out some,” said Dennis Phelps, caretaker at Mrs. Lee’s.
Phelps said you can always call ahead to see if the garden is open for visiting and photo opportunities. You can contact Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden by calling (903)845-5780, or you can reach the office by email.
