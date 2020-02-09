Tyler police investigating after several homes struck by gunfire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating after gunshots were fired at several homes Sunday morning.
According to Tyler police, they are investigating between the 300 and 400 block of W. Mims St. They said at least three homes were hit by gunfire around 1 a.m. A family member said two 14-year olds were sleeping inside one of the homes when a bullet narrowly missed them. No injuries were reported.
Police are still on the scene investigating. Officers are going door to door checking if anyone heard or saw anything.
