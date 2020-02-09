Man accused of seriously injuring child found hiding in an attic in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have detained a man wanted for seriously injuring a child early Sunday morning at a local motel.
The search for Jamarious Davis prompted a nearly 2-hour-long shelter-in-place for Bryan residents living north of the Northgate district.
Davis was taken into custody just before 4:00 p.m. after police found him hiding inside an attic of a home in the 4100 block of College Main.
Police did not say if Davis was armed when he was taken into custody.
The 29-year-old is accused of seriously injuring a 12-year-old early Sunday at the Motel 6 on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway.
Sources tell KBTX just after midnight police and paramedics responded to reports of a child who was bleeding from the neck and head area at the motel.
The victim was rushed to a College Station hospital and then taken to a Houston hospital by air ambulance in serious condition.
Police have declined to say exactly how the child was injured.
On Sunday afternoon police attempted to take Davis into custody at a home in the 4000 block of College Main in Bryan. During their attempt, he managed to flee officers.
Police ordered residents in a half-mile radius of that area to stay inside and lock doors and windows as they searched for Davis.
Videos that have surfaced on social media show a SWAT team yelling in the direction of an apartment complex on College Main and ordering the suspect to surrender.
Bryan police, College Station police, fire, and EMS assisted with the situation.
