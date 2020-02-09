At least 25 firefighters, 5 departments responding to structure fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in Cherokee County that has engulfed two mobile homes.
According to Rafe Dean, a firefighter with the North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department, crews are fighting the fire at 190 Randall Rd. He said the call came in between 11:30 a.m. and noon. No injuries have been reported.
Dean said at least five departments and 25 firefighters were responding to the scene.
KLTV will continue to update this story with any new information we receive.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.