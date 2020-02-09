East Texas country music star and crew escape tour bus fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An extremely close call for an East Texas country music artist and his crew, as his tour bus catches on fire early Saturday morning, with him and his crew in it.
Longview native Neal Mccoy, was on his tour bus, ‘Old Glory’, on his way to a concert date in Louisiana when the bus suddenly caught fire.
An abrupt early morning wake-up for Mccoy and his sleepy-eyed crew just before 7 this morning on a Louisiana highway.
“We awoke to a pretty loud noise on the bus. My room is in the back, heard a noise kind of startled me,” Mccoy said.
Mccoy says the driver stopped the bus, got out and noticed sparks under the vehicle..
“He came back on the bus he said guys I think we have a fire. No rush, no rush. He grabbed a fire extinguisher went back there, came back he said cancel that. Rush, rush. Everybody just grabbed what we could grab,” Neal says.
Scrambling off the bus, within a few seconds it went up in flames.
“Just engulfed the bus really quick. It’s pretty scary. It’s non-fixable. It’s pretty devastating standing there watching it because that has been our home, because we’re on that bus half the time of the year,” says Mccoy.
They were heading to Alexandria, Louisiana to perform at Rapides Parish Coliseum and they still intend to perform but losing Old Glory was losing memories.
“I started my pledge of allegiance over 4 years ago live every morning and a lot of times I’m on that bus or standing right in front of it. Oh my gosh I can’t believe its gone,” says Mccoy.
The country music artist is just thankful that everyone got out of it uninjured.
“Thank you for all the well-wishers, we’re okay,” Neal says.
The cause of the fire is not known.
Mccoy performed his daily ‘pledge of allegiance’ in front of the burned out shell of ‘Old Glory’.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.