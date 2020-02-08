Wife of Tyler police officer indicted on injury to child charge

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a longtime Tyler police officer’s wife on an injury to a child charge in connection to an abuse outcry that was made by two 13-year-old children.
Cheryl Layne, 43, of Whitehouse, was indicted on a felony injury to a child charge when the Smith County grand jury met on Jan. 30.
According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Cheryl and Mark Lane, also of Whitehouse, were arrested and charged with third-degree felony injury to a child in September of 2019. Their bond amounts were set at $75,000 each, and they were released after they posted bail later that day.
Cheryl Layne’s bond amount has now been set at $250,000, according to the grand jury indictment list.
Mark Layne, her husband, was not listed on the grand jury indictment list.
In a previous KLTV story, Tyler Police Department spokesman Don Martin said that Mark Layne has been with the Tyler Police Department for 21 years. He added that Mark Layne has been put on administrative leave while the Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates the allegations.
On Sept. 13, 2020, Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to Whitehouse ISD after the two 13-year-old children made an outcry of physical abuse. The outcry was made to the White House Police Department school resource officer.
Officials from Child Protective Services also responded, and they took custody of the two children, the press release stated.
“The children were interviewed by both the Child Protective Services as well as an investigator of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release stated. “Forensic interviews were conducted of the children at the Children’s Advocacy Center that same evening.”
State District Judge Christi Kennedy issued a search warrant for Mark and Cheryl’s home on County Road 2192 on Sept. 13, 2019. When the warrant was served, visible injuries were observed on two of the children, and additional evidence was collected during the search of the residence, the press release stated.
