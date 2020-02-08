TRAFFIC ALERT: One southbound lane of Hwy 69 N. closed following one-vehicle accident in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on US 69 North.
According to the Tyler Police Department, they are working the one-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes in the 11000 block of Hwy 69 N.
They said the vehicle was traveling southbound when it went off the road and hit an Oncor Utility Pole, breaking it in half.
They said the outbound lane of southbound Hwy 69 N. is closed at this time. The southbound inside lane is still open. Police ask that drivers take precautions when driving in that area as Oncor will be working to replace the pole for several more hours
