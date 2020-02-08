Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a beautiful start to your weekend with sunny skies all day and temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the low 50s. Tomorrow, a warm front will pass through our area, helping temperatures reach the low 70s but cloud cover and showers will move in. We could see a few spotty showers early on Sunday, but by the afternoon, widespread rain is expected. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be very similar days. Expect widespread showers with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder and temperatures in the low to mid-50s. We will start to see clearing skies by the afternoon on Thursday. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny as we warm to the mid-50s.