Neal McCoy band’s tour bus goes up in flames

Mansfield, LA. (KLTV) -A tour bus carrying country star and Longview native Neal McCoy went up in flames, but everyone on board was safely evacuated.
Shortly before 7 a-m, while on the road near Mansfield, Louisiana, the bus caught on fire, prompting the band to capture the massive flames on social media.
According to their tour schedule on their website, they are heading to Alexandria Louisiana to perform at Rapides Parish Coliseum for a concert starting at 8 p-m.
McCoy captured the dramatic video of the fire and posted to his Facebook page.
McCoy says “there’s nothing you can do. He says that is our lifeline, but we will live on. Were just grateful everyone is okay and got out safely."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
