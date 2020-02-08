Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

DEPUTIES KILLED-VERDICT
Man convicted in 2012 deaths of 2 Louisiana deputies
EDGARD, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing two sheriff's deputies in Louisiana during a bloody gun battle in 2012 has been convicted of first-degree murder. New Orleans news outlets say a jury quickly found 35-year-old Kyle Joekel guilty after testimony and final statements in his trial concluded Friday. Jurors will next decide whether to impose a sentence of death or life in prison. Deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche were killed during the shootout at a trailer park in St. John the Baptist Parish. Two deputies who survived the gunfight testified that they witnessed the shooting.
NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK-CASINO
200 sick after norovirus outbreak at Louisiana casino
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An outbreak of norovirus at a southwestern Louisiana casino has left at least several hundred people sick and has prompted an investigation by state health officials. The Department of Health confirmed Thursday that the illnesses reported at L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles last weekend were from the norovirus, which is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness that causes vomiting and diarrhea. The agency says they've received at least 200 surveys from people self-reporting virus symptoms. The agency says people should wash their hands thoroughly and disinfect areas with bleach-based household cleaners to stop the spread of the virus. Anyone who has become ill with the virus' symptoms should fill out a survey from the Department of Health online.
LOUISIANA BUDGET-LAWSUIT
Edwards takes treasurer to court over blocked fund transfer
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is suing Louisiana's state treasurer for blocking a $25 million fund transfer the governor and lawmakers earmarked for state operating expenses. The Democratic governor is asking a judge to declare Republican state Treasurer John Schroder's actions illegal. Schroder has refused to shift the $25 million from Louisiana's unclaimed property account this budget year and he blocked a $15 million transfer last year. The fund includes unclaimed money Louisiana collects from things such as old savings accounts, payroll checks and utility deposits on behalf of residents. The treasurer's office tries to locate people and return the money. Governors and lawmakers for decades have spent unclaimed property money on programs and services.
LOUISIANA BUDGET
Louisiana governor seeks millions in new education spending
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is proposing a $32 billion Louisiana budget for next year that pours millions of new dollars into education and keeps most other government programs on an even keel. But it uses money that isn't yet available to spend under the law. The Friday release of the Democratic governor's spending recommendations kicks off months of budget negotiations with lawmakers. The governor's chief budget adviser outlined the proposal to the House and Senate budget committees. The spending plan includes $285 million in proposed boosted spending. Nearly half would finance increases across education programs. But a pay hike for teachers is absent from the proposal.
CHINA OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITY TRIP
Louisiana university cancels student trip to China
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university has canceled a student trip to China in May because of the deadly outbreak of a new virus there. Spokesman Jacob Batte says Nicholls State University is barring all travel to China for university academic or business purposes. He says the May study abroad trip to China is an annual event for the College of Business Administration. Students visit businesses in Beijing, Shanghai and a third city for a research project. Batte says the university has refunded payments to the six students who had signed up so far.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
River down, flood precautions eased at New Orleans levees
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River has fallen enough at New Orleans for officials to stop daily levee inspections. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday it reduced its “flood fight” procedures from Phase II to Phase I. Phase I begins when the river hits 11 feet at New Orleans. It calls for twice-weekly inspections. And it requires special waivers to proceed with permitted construction on or near the levees. Phase II begins when the river hits 15 feet. It calls for daily inspections and no construction waivers. The river fell below 15 feet Friday.
EDWARDS-GOVERNORS MEETING
Edwards heads to Washington to meet with other governors
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington for a weekend meeting with the nation's governors. Edwards headed up to the U.S. capital Thursday evening for the National Governors Association winter meeting. The Democratic governor's office says he will participate in four days of events through Monday. Edwards' office says he'll attend a Friday lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and a formal dinner Sunday evening at the White House, among the plans. The National Governors Association meeting also includes discussions about infrastructure and public health and events with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Edwards returns to Louisiana on Monday night.
UNIVERSITY-GAS LEAK
Gas line damage leads to evacuations at Dillard University
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A gas leak at a private university in New Orleans has been shut down and the evacuation of several campus buildings is over. Dillard University says in a social media post that students are being allowed to return to classes and residence halls. Dillard says a contractor struck a natural gas line Friday morning. The university says New Orleans firefighters and workers from the Entergy utility company responded. There were no reports of injuries. Dillard is a 150-year-old historically black university in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood.