Groveton native Wade Williams killed in Thursday plane crash in Louisiana

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - The crash of a small plane in Jackson Parish, LA, took the life of a Groveton native on Thursday.
Wade Williams, 29, died on Thursday in the plane crash.
The single-engine Cessna 182 went down on DG&E Logging & Chipping Inc. property along Louisiana Highway 34 about a mile north of town.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that there were three people on board. On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office identified the three victims as William Gilliam of Minden along with Christopher Mudd and Wade Williams of Shreveport.
Williams once played as a defensive lineman for the Northwestern State University football team and once word of his death reached NSU a memorial graphic was posted on the university’s Facebook page.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jackson Parish coroner’s office.
Williams’ Groveton classmates have created a scholarship in his memory. Donations can be made at Citizens State Bank in Groveton. Ask about the Groveton Ex-students account in Memory of Wade Williams, Class of 2008.
Classmate Laura Anderson wrote, “Wade was an excellent husband, father, brother, son, friend, athlete, and, most importantly, Christian. The world is a lesser place without him in it.”
