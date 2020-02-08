Game wardens still investigating East Texas meat processing business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly two months after a Longview meat processing facility shut down, Texas game wardens are still investigating.
It was December 16th that city of Longview health inspectors and game wardens responded to customer complaints at the 4-h also known as Skinners meat processing business on FM 1845.
“Unfortunate incident, started with some phone calls received in our environmental health and game wardens were called. Food safety in particular is paramount. You always have to make sure, especially when you’re entrusting what you’re going to be eating into the hands of someone else, that’s where all these safety rules come from,” says City of Longview Public Information Officer Shawn Hara.
We talked with the game wardens office today who say that charges are pending in this case, and they are still receiving complaints from customers on this.
“As part of a Texas game warden’s duties, they routinely inspect cold storage and processing facilities to ensure that each animal there was properly harvested. Especially at a processing facility and if it involves wild game,” says Josh Havens, Director of Communications for Texas Parks and Wildlife.
It's not only harvested deer meat that was lost, but in many cases expensive coolers were lost too.
And game wardens say they’ve had recent calls of similar complaints. The city officially will take no action.
"The city's not involved in it at this point, we were involved in the initial stage and assisted the game wardens but at this point it's up to them what happens next. The city doesn't have any further action," Hara says.
At this point the complication is who actually owned the property at the time of the incident.
The game warden’s office continues to investigate all customer claims.
