WEBXTRA: Euphonium soloist performs, gives master class at Tyler Junior College

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Renowned euphonium soloist Mauro Martins performed Friday at in the Jean Browne Theatre at Tyler Junior College.
Martins, a native of Portugal, gave a 40-minute performance was followed by a question-and-answer session and master class.
Martins passion for music started while playing in symphonic bands. He joined the The Professional School of Arts in Covilhã when he was 15. That’s where he studied the euphonium.
This year, he’ll perform as a soloist in Oslo and Bergen, Norway, the North Texas Low Brass Camp and the Asian Tuba and Euphonium Festival in Beijing.
The euphonium is closely related to the tuba, which it resembles in shape and for which it often serves as a tenor, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. It also resembles the baritone, with which it is identical in range.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.