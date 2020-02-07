Tyler woman gets 20 months for immigration documents conspiracy

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Texas –A 53-year-old Tyler, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno today.
Virginia Colis Rodriguez pleaded guilty on Sep. 30, 2019, to conspiracy to produce and transfer false identification documents and was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. The court also ordered the forfeiture of firearms and ammunition, a computer and three printers, $30,961.09 in currency and bank accounts, and two pieces of real property in Flint, Texas.
According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Rodriguez conspired with others, including her husband, Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez, to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Rodriguez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of over 25 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. Marquez Rodriguez will be sentenced later this month. The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office - Tyler Resident Agency, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.