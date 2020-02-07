Tyler shooting victim dies, wife now charged with murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman is now charged with murder after her husband died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Tyler police reported 58-year-old Allen Ferguson died on Feb. 6 in the hospital. He had been found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 4, according to Tyler police.
His wife, 55-year-old Debbie Bryant, was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly confessed to police that she had shot her husband.
Upon his death, Tyler police reported the charge has been upgraded to murder.
Bryant remains in the Smith County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
