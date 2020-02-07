Texas set to execute Abel Ochoa after shooting deaths of 5 family members

In his most recent appeals, Ochoa's attorneys have said his execution should be stopped because a sheriff’s deputy failed to return to the district clerk a receipt of the execution warrant, which tells the prison system when to carry out an execution. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied the motion Monday. In federal court filings— now before the U.S. Supreme Court — Ochoa's attorney argued for a stay because the prison system at first didn’t allow him to be videotaped for his clemency petition, in which the parole board can recommend that the governor delay his death or change his sentence to life in prison.