Take the Polar Bear Plunge to support Special Olympics athletes

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Special Olympics Texas invites you to take part in the Annual Polar Bear Plunge®! Are you brave enough? This event is a unique opportunity for individuals, businesses and organizations to support more than 58,000 Special Olympics Texas athletes. All money raised for Polar Plunge will go toward providing year-round sports training and competition, health and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in your community.
Area 7 Polar Plunge: February 8th, 2020. Lake Gladewater (1604 Lakeshore Dr. Gladewater, TX 75647) Registration Begins at 9:00 AM with the Plunge Taking place at 10:00 AM Online Registration Deadline is 5:00 PM day before plunge. But they are still able to register in person on the event day.
$20 youth (under 18) $30 adult All plungers get the 2020 t-shirt Commemorative Incentives: $150 Level Entry fee, long sleeve t-shirt, and SOTX beach towel $400 Level Entry fee, long sleeve t-shirt, and SOTX Tote Bag $800 Level Entry fee, long sleeve t-shirt, and SOTX Hooded Windbreaker
Register online here: https://www.sotx.org/event-detail/2020-polar-plunge-12883857 For more information please contact Chris Darnell (cdarnell@sotx.org): 512.921.4063
