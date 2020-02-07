State investigators report: No evidence of arson in Van Zandt County church fire

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been unable to determine the cause of a fire which destroyed a historic church in Van Zandt County.
The fire destroyed Wallace Methodist Church in October. All that was left of the church was a statue with the ten commandments and the historical marker, which was partially saved.
According to the investigation report released to KLTV on Friday, the fire marshal could not find evidence of windows or screens being broken into, meaning there was no evidence of someone breaking into the church. The report states that ATF is still investigating the fire.
KLTV has reached out to ATF for comment.
