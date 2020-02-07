St. Paul Children’s Services honors founding member

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - St. Paul Children’s Services held its Guardian Circle Luncheon on Thursday to honor Melissa Brigman who has been with the organization since it was founded 30 years ago.
Melissa felt the call to be in ministry at the young age of 13. A native of Tyler, she followed that call by attending Centenary College in Louisiana, graduating with honors with a degree in Christian education and certification by the Centenary School of Church Careers.
She served as a director of Christian education in Methodist churches in Texarkana and Lufkin before coming to Marvin in 1992.
Melissa is also the director of missions. Melissa has served as chair of the Texas Conference Division of Missions, chair of the Texas Conference Russia Initiative and on numerous boards and agencies.
She has participated in more than 70 mission trips, both national and international. She has received numerous awards from community and conference groups for her dedication to serving others.
The luncheon was held at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
St. Paul Children’s Foundation provides medical and dental services to pediatric patients; a food pantry and a clothes closet with a service area of over 30 counties in East Texas.
It was established in 1990. The Guardian’s Circle is a group of community investors who assist in sustaining the programs and services of the organization by providing significant financial support.
Here are some statistics from 2019 -
- Provided more than 210 tons of food to East Texans.
- Fed an average of 3,252 people each month through our food pantry. Which represents 3,168 households in East Texas.
- Distributed over 124,000 items through the clothes closet.
- Provided compassionate and quality care for more than 9,500 patients in the medical clinic and more than 4,400 patients in the dental clinic.
- Provided more than 700 children with new school uniforms, socks, shoes, and underwear for the beginning of the school year.
- Donated toys and gifts to over 1,400 children for Christmas.
- Received in-kind gifts of food, clothing, and household items that were valued at more than $950,000 collectively.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.