Smith County Sheriff’s Office conducts sex offender residence verification check

Smith County Sheriff’s Office -The Smith County Sheriff's Office has performed a sex offender residence compliance check of all sex offenders who are registered with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Of the 404 individuals who were investigated February 5th and 6th, 399 were in compliance, 4 received a door hanger and 1 was found to be out of compliance.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office said that verification checks of this type are unannounced and comprehensive.
The checks included approximately 30 officers, including members of different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
"Verification checks send a message to all sex offenders that they will be arrested if they are out of compliance with their sex offender registration requirements," said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. "An offender has strict requirements. If they violate any of their sex offender registration requirements, a warrant will be issued for their arrest."
According to Sheriff Smith, "It took two days to conduct this verification check, but it took a lot of hours of planning and coordination to make it happen. Having the right people and the right number of people assigned to this effort was key and I am grateful to each one of them for their hard work."
Participating agencies included the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice-OIG, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
To report information on a sex offender, call 903-590-2680.
