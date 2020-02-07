Pickup with ammunition inside catches on fire in Overton

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - No one was injured at the scene of a vehicle fire in Overton early Friday morning.
Overton firefighters responded to the scene of a vehicle fire on FM 3053 at about 2:45 a.m., according to the Overton Fire Department.
When crews arrived at the scene, they reported the pickup was fully involved and there was ammunition going off inside. Photos published on the fire department’s Facebook page show the pickup fully involved in flames.
The fire department reported crews were able to put out the fire and no one was harmed.
