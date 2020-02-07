Panola County commissioners vote to create six new deputy positions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During their meeting Tuesday, the Panola County commissioners approved the creation of six additional PCSO deputy positions.
The move by the Panola County Commissioners’ Court came a little more than a month after Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and killed during a traffic stop on FM 10 in Gary. Dickerson was alone when he was shot on Dec. 31.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said that the cost of $79,612.91 per year for each new deputy includes their health benefits. She said $4,000 will be also be set aside for each deputy for things like their bulletproof vests and mace.
Jones explained that there are currently two different shifts of three deputies who patrol at night. The creation of six new deputy positions will allow for six “two-man” units to patrol the county every night of the week. No nighttime patrol deputy will ride alone, Jones said.
Jones said that the decision was made after Sheriff Kevin Lake asked the court for additional positions.
After the shooting incident, Chief Deputy John DePresca said that Dickerson was an eight-year sheriff’s office veteran and that the deputy served in the United States Army before joining PCSO. The fallen deputy left behind a wife and two small children.
Depresca said Dickerson was shot six times with a semiautomatic rifle.
After he allegedly shot and killed Dickerson, Gregory Newson, the suspect in the case, fled to Shreveport, Louisiana. He was arrested and charged with capital murder of a police officer after a car chase that resulted in him crashing his vehicle.
