East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear to Clear Skies are expected overnight tonight. Another cold start is likely in the morning with lows dropping to, or just below, freezing. Lots of sunshine is expected for our Friday with a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky on Saturday. Clouds and rain returning on Sunday and continuing through most of next week. The upper-level pattern will get stuck in a WSW to ENE pattern pumping in lots of moisture into the state from the Pacific Ocean. Scattered to isolated thundershowers will be possible as well. We are not seeing any severe storms next week, but we will have to keep our eye on this pattern over the next several days. Rainfall totals from Sunday through Thursday could exceed 3″ in total...so our soggy 2020 is likely to continue. Temperatures will become a bit milder next week with no chances for any more wintry precip at this time. Umbrellas will be needed!!!