New state-of-the-art fire station in Tyler holds open house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department is inviting the community to take a tour of one of its new state-of-the-art fire departments.
Station 1, which will replace the original downtown Station 1, will hold an open house Friday, Feb. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The new station is built on six acres located at the corner of West Gentry Boulevard and Palace Street. The building is a five-bay, approximately 18,000 square foot structure, a city spokesperson said. It will house the North Battalion Commander, Fire Engine 1, Fire Ladder 1, the Regional Hazardous Materials Trailer and pull vehicle and the Technical Rescue Trailer and pull vehicle.
“Station one has training rooms and the emergency operations center,” said David Coble, Tyler Fire Department Chief. "Down south, Station four increases our response time but it’s also our recruiting facility. “So, we can have a running fire station and training academy going on at the same time.”
Station 1 will be staffed with nine firefighters, including a battalion chief, and will be the location of the Primary Emergency Operations Center, according to the city.
Station 4 held its open house on Feb 3.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.