Murder-kidnapping suspect arrested in Dallas county, returned to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bond is set at half a million dollars for an East Texas woman in connection with murder, robbery and kidnapping.
30-year-old Hannah McCartney was booked into the Gregg County Jail on charges of kidnapping and murder.
It stems from a December 15 incident in Longview that resulted in the death of one of her alleged accomplices.
“They had went to a location and tried to rob the subject there,” said Longview Police Officer Kristie Brian.
Ladarius Bell was in a car allegedly used in the robbery in Longview.
An arrest warrant shows the robbery victim had 'procured the services of prostitution' from McCartney, and that when she got there, she, Bell and another person identified as Jared Freelen, committed armed robbery.
The victim reportedly pulled a gun and fired several rounds.
As shots rang out, one of McCartney’s accomplices was struck fatally.
“They fled the scene and seeing how injured one of their accomplices was, they threw him out on the side of the road,” Brian says.
Bell’s body was found on the side of FM 2089 in Smith county. Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road.
"She did not assist this person that she knew was injured," says Brian.
McCartney's arrest warrant alleges she and Freelen fled, knowing that Bell had been shot in the head, and that neither of them called for any medical assistance, leaving him where he was found.
"We're working on the case, and then it's gone to the district attorneys office," Brian says.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of second suspect Jared Freelen.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.