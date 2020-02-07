Longview police: 1 person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Richardson St. shooting

Police are at the scene of a reported shooting. (Source: KLTV Jamey Boyum)
February 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 6:05 PM

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of Richardson Street Friday afternoon, according to the Longview Police Department.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 4:08 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found that one man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police remain at scene
Police remain at scene (Source: KLTV/Jamey Boyum)

“Police are still at the scene investigating,” the Facebook pots stated. “More information may be released at a later time.”

A KTLV reporter at the scene said Richardson Street is still blocked.

