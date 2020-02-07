Judge dismisses remaining charges against former Wood County sheriff, chief deputy

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A judge has signed an order of dismissal for the remaining charges against a former Wood County sheriff and his then-chief deputy in connection with a shooting incident that occurred adjacent to his property in November 2015.
Judge Joe Clayton, who represented the 402nd Judicial District Court for this case, signed the order to dismiss prosecution against William Miles Tucker and James Arthur Brown on Friday.
The order for Brown states it considered a motion to dismiss for violation of speedy trial acts.
Brown and Tucker were arrested on charges of official oppression (misdemeanors) and abuse of official capacity (felony) on Nov. 1, 2017. Tucker was also charged with aggravated perjury and tampering with evidence.
A Wood County grand jury indicted the duo on the charges in October of 2017.
The indictment stemmed from an incident that occurred near Brown’s private property in Wood County back in November of 2015. Two owners of a small East Texas oil field company were shot while attempting to gain access to an oil well they operate on land owned by Brown, who was sheriff at the time. The men were shot by Brown’s neighbor Jerry Boone, whose land the oil workers had to cross to access the well on Brown’s land. Boone was sentenced to concurrent sentences of five and two years for second-degree aggravated assault.
This was one of several altercations that allegedly occurred between the oilmen and Wood County law enforcement officers.
John Phillip Forrester and his son, John Winston Forrester, were shot while in possession of a restraining order giving them permission to access the well that is two miles north of Quitman, just off County Road 1326. John Phillip Forrester was shot in the leg, John Winston Forrester was shot in the lower back.
Clayton dismissed the felony charges against Brown last month.
