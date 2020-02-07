Judge dismisses remaining charges against former Wood County sheriff, chief deputy

The indictment stemmed from an incident that occurred near Brown’s private property in Wood County back in November of 2015. Two owners of a small East Texas oil field company were shot while attempting to gain access to an oil well they operate on land owned by Brown, who was sheriff at the time. The men were shot by Brown’s neighbor Jerry Boone, whose land the oil workers had to cross to access the well on Brown’s land. Boone was sentenced to concurrent sentences of five and two years for second-degree aggravated assault.