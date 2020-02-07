Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor doesn't spend time pondering a few minutes in Alaska the first week of the season. The Bears have won 19 games in a row since blowing a late 10-point lead against Washington. They are now the only team that has been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll three weeks in a row. They are unbeaten halfway through the Big 12's 18-game schedule. Baylor is just ahead of No. 3 Kansas in the conference standings, with the difference being the Bears' first win at Allen Fieldhouse. That is the only Big 12 loss for Kansas.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — James Bouknight had a season-high 22 points as UConn topped Tulsa 72-56 on Thursday night and knocked the Golden Hurricane out of first place in the American Athletic Conference. The victory was the first for the Huskies at Tulsa, after losing five previous games there. Tulsa dropped to 11-2 at home and a half-game behind the new conference leaders, Cincinnati and Houston. Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Hurricane, whose six-game winning streak came to an end.
UNDATED (AP) — Big 12 champion Oklahoma added a pair of four-star defenders and Baylor signed a two-sport player. Big 12 teams were like most Power Five schools in filling most of their classes during the early signing period about seven weeks ago. But there were still a few spots to fill Wednesday on what used to be the football's biggest recruiting day. The Sooners added the standout prep defenders to 21 players signed in December after their fifth Big 12 title in a row. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda added five signees, including quarterback and top shortstop prospect Blake Shapen.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to an 86-65 win over No. 25 Arkansas. The 6-foot-5 freshman also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th straight win. South Carolina got a game-high 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, who was 11-of-19 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams, when Arkansas rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.