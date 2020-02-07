Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! A fair mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon as highs warm into the lower to middle 60s across the area. A weak cold front will begin to move through East Texas this afternoon but skies will remain dry through today and the first half of the weekend. Skies remain mostly clear for your Saturday so expect plenty of sunshine as highs warm back into the middle 60s tomorrow. Clouds increase during the second half of the day and we look to end our Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Sprinkles and a few light showers will be possible early on Sunday, with better chances to see showers and a few isolated thundershowers later in the day and overnight into Monday as our next strong cold front moves through East Texas. Skies will remain mostly cloudy behind the front and more showers and thundershowers will be likely throughout the majority of our next workweek as an upper-level disturbance will track in multiple rounds of rain through Thursday. Estimated rainfall totals could range from 2.0″- 3.5″ by the end of next week.