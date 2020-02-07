East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A weak cold front continues to push through East Texas. Only slightly cooler air is behind this one. As we head into the weekend, it is likely to be a mixed bag of weather with lots of sunshine on Saturday with some clouds. Then on Sunday, a warm front moves through increasing our clouds and rain chances as we head into the afternoon and overnight hours. A cold front moves through the area early on Monday keeping rain chances in the forecast, not only through Monday but through for most of the workweek. Another cold front is slated to move through early on Thursday morning. Rain on Thursday morning, and possibly into the afternoon is expected before it comes to an end for Friday. Temperatures will remain mild through Sunday, then cool off behind the front. Nothing too cold, but certainly cooler than we will see over the weekend. Rainfall totals during the period of Sunday through Thursday could reach 3.00″ - 4.00″. There may be some flash flooding issues during this period, just due to the amounts of rainfall that are forecast. When/If this occurs, we will let you know. Have a great weekend, East Texas.