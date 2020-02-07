Childress man sentenced to 20 years for strangling 6-year-old

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - A Childress man will spend 20 years in prison after he was convicted of strangling a 6-year-old.
On Wednesday, a Childress County jury found 27-year-old Ryan Jason Brannon guilty of strangling his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son.
Before the conviction, he had previously pleaded guilty to multiple family violence assaults in Collin County, Texas, including another strangulation.
According to a news release, the victim’s mother refused to testify against Brannon, saying she did not wish to go forward with the criminal prosecution of him.
In Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle’s closing statements, he demanded the jury “to send this defendant right where he belongs, to prison with grown men, and no women or children for him to abuse ever again.”
His sentence of 20 years is the maximum sentence for his conviction.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.