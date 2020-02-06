WebXtra: Palestine High team gets win in welding

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine High School FFA welding department recently won in a San Angelo ag mechanics contest. It is the first year of the program.
The cattle trailer was first in class, and was also grand champion gooseneck trailer division. The cattle trailer is also the 2020 San Angelo ag mechanics overall grand champion of the whole show.
It took a team effort and a lot of hard work. FFA students at Palestine High School won the title of overall grand champion of the 2020 San Angelo stock show and rodeo ag mechanics contest this past weekend with their custom built 24-foot cattle trailer.
“We teach the kids how to weld and fabricate that way they can be ready and build these projects,” said agriculture teacher Gary Scoggin. “This our first year competing on these major shows. It’s been a good year so far.”
“Mainly, I did a lot of the welding and I did a lot of the manufacturing,” said student Allan Cruz. “I helped out with my friend here to my right. We did a lot of this and a lot of the wiring.”
“They learn how to talk to people,” Scoggin said. “People skills. Social skills. How to hold eye contact with people.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.