University of Texas System will be seeking approval for a medical school in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During a news conference at the Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler at 10 a.m. on Thursday, officials with the UR System announced that they will be seeking approval for a medical school in Tyler.
Kevin Eltife, the chairman of the Board of Regents for the UT System, announced their plans to seek approval from the Board of Regents to establish a medical school in Tyler.
“I believe the need is here, and the time is now,” Eltife said.
Leaders from the UT System, the UT Health Science Center at Tyler, UT Tyler and the Tyler Economic Development Council announced a health initiative that will be transformational for East Texas and beyond. Elected officials also provided comments at the news conference.
Those offering statements at the news conference will include:
- Kevin P. Eltife, Chairman, UT System Board of Regents
- James B. Milliken, Chancellor, UT System
- Kirk A. Calhoun, President, UT Health Science Center at Tyler
- Michael V. Tidwell, President, UT Tyler
- Tom Mullins, President/CEO, Tyler Economic Development Council
- Martin Heines, Mayor of Tyler
- Matt Schaefer, State Representative, District 6
- Additional elected officials
