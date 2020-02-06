University of Texas System will be seeking approval for a medical school in Tyler

“Health outcomes in East Texas lag the rest of the state and the nation, and today’s announcement represents an ambitious strategy to change that going forward. With six medical schools—and our two Tyler institutions, the University of Texas System is uniquely positioned to develop a new school in Tyler, specifically focused on the needs of the region,” Chancellor James B. Milliken said in the press release. “The strength of UT Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Tyler, particularly as they join forces, and our experience operating very successful medical schools across Texas, will provide a solid foundation for success.”