Tyler woman recalls hearing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who heard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak at her college more than sixty years ago still carries the message from that day.
Annie Flint McKnight said Dr. King’s 1958 speech in what is now University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff continues to inspire.
“In 1958 I was 17 years old and a sophomore in college. I was just in awe because I always wanted to meet him because he was such an excellent speaker,” McKnight said.
She noted that he didn’t use notes during his speech, calling him a genius. She said the young ladies wanted to look sharp, which is why they wore their hats that day. He autographed their programs for them, she recalled.
“This is what I remember from his speech. He said, 'if you are striving to be the best Negro doctor, the best Negro lawyer, the best Negro anything, then I’m afraid you have flunked the entrance examination into the school of integration,” she said. “He said, 'because you’re not just competing with Negroes, you’re competing with everybody.”
She said his comments really stuck with her.
“Because of the impact he had on my life,” McKnight said, “I’ve accomplished a lot of things. A lot of things that Martin Luther King said, my daddy had said, you know. But that’s daddy."
An important lesson she holds on to is love.
“Loving people, everybody is made in God’s image. I’m such a blessed person, because I have had so many people to touch my life,” she said.
