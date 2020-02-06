Tyler police warn residents of 911 ‘spoofing’ scheme

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police warning residents about a current scheme referred to as ‘caller ID spoofing.’
“Caller ID spoofing allows someone to display a different phone number than the actual number from which the call is placed,” the Tyler Police Department reported in a press release.
The police department is reporting residents have received phone calls in which “911” is displayed on the caller ID. They warn residents these calls are not from the Tyler Police Department.
“When our dispatchers call someone it does not show on your caller ID as ’911," the department stated.
Tyler police say that if residents need to reach out to a dispatcher for non-emergencies, they can call the non-emergency line at 903-531-1000. Residents should call 911 in case of emergencies only.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.