Tyler police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 6, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 1:53 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Tyler Police Department:

On 2/6/19 at approximately 1:15 pm Tyler Police Officers responded to a missing Alzheimer’s patient identified as Jack “Pops” Brown, a 90-year-old white male from 201 Winchester Dr.

Mr. Brown walked away from this residence at around 1:00 pm on this date and was last seen wearing a dark plaid long sleeve shirt, khaki’s and a name tag that says “Jack”. The attached picture is the clothing he was last seen wearing today when he went missing.

If you [see] him please call 911 immediately.

