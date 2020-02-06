Thursday’s Weather: No snow, more sun. Clearing skies in your First Alert Forecast.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Many areas did see some snow and sleet overnight, but no accumulations and nothing more than damp streets this morning. We are starting off with some cloud cover, but that will quickly begin to break up through the morning. Skies become mostly sunny by afternoon. Still breezy and chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Winds will diminish into the afternoon and temperatures will rise into the mid 40s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with temperatures near freezing tomorrow morning. Southwest winds will warm temperatures quickly into the lower 60s by afternoon. More sunshine and light winds for Saturday with a cool start in the 30s but a mild afternoon near 60 degrees. Clouds increase early Sunday with a chance for rain by Sunday afternoon and evening. The chance for rain could stick around through much of next week.