Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Our mostly cloudy skies have already begun to clear out for our western counties late this morning, and skies will continue to clear for the rest of the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon will be chilly in the middle 40s, and due to the breezy west-northwest winds, it will feel like the 30s until the winds begin to die down later this evening. Clear skies and another chance to drop below freezing for some tomorrow morning, but southerly winds and lots of sunshine will allow us to quickly warm into the lower 60s for highs tomorrow! A weak cold front will move through during the later afternoon hours tomorrow but no precipitation is expected with this frontal passage. Easterly winds, more sunshine, and middle 60s for the first half of your Saturday but clouds are expected to increase during the later afternoon and evening hours. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be likely late Sunday afternoon and will carry over into Monday as a stronger cold front moves through East Texas. Skies do not clear behind this next front, and showers will become more likely throughout the majority of the next work week.