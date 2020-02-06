Suspected trailer thief arrested after foot chase in Henderson County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County deputies arrested a suspected thief after he led them on a foot chase on Wednesday.
The deputies responded to the 10000 block of County Road 3822 after the owner of a stolen trailer called to report that he found where it was currently residing, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived, they found the suspected thief running from a nearby wooded area.
After a foot chase, the suspect was apprehended. The sheriff’s office reported the suspect, identified as Terry Nolan Proctor, 29, of Athens was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 along with the charge of evading arrest.
The sheriff’s office reported the trailer was then returned to its owner.
