Sulphur Springs police investigate shooting that injured 1

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday.
Police responded to the Spring Valley Apartments, located in the 800 block of Fuller Street, at about 6:54 p.m. after they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. The reports also stated at least one person had been shot during the incident, according to Sulphur Springs police.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Sulphur Springs police reported the officers provided first aid until EMS arrived. The victim, whose identity has not bee released, was then transported to a hospital in Tyler where he is in a stable non-life threatening condition, according to the police.
Police said the suspects had already fled the scenes before officers arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspects fled in two separate vehicles, however, they provided conflicting statements on the make, model and color of the vehicles.
The investigation is still in its early stages, according to Sulphur Springs police. Investigators are still continuing to collect information from the scene. Police did say they believe the shooting was drug-related, based on statements from witnesses.
Sulphur Springs police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Reneau with the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-439-3832. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
