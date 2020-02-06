State office rules fire which killed Anderson County woman undetermined

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded its investigation on a fire which killed a woman inside her Anderson County home. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined.
The fire claimed the life of Dusty Gray, 33, on Jan. 8. Gray was inside her mobile home, located in the 200 block of County Road 397, when the fire started. A dog also died in the fire, according to the fire marshal report. The State Fire Marshal’s Office released the report to KLTV on Thursday.
According to the report, the investigator could not determine a definitive area of origin or the first ignited material, ruling it as an undetermined cause.
The report states Gray’s husband, Alan Gray, was on the northeast side of the property loading scrap metal when he saw fire at the rear of the mobile home. The report states the husband rammed his truck into the west wall of the master bedroom in the hopes of rescuing his wife. He was not able to rescue her and then called 911.
