Smith County economy mentioned in State of the Union talking points

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In Texas, there are 628 opportunity zones. These are areas that have experienced economic distress over the years. A large part of Smith County is an opportunity zone.
In the State of the Union talking points, the White House says the opportunity zone in Smith County is performing well.
Tom Mullins is the president of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. He says investment in the area is growing.
“We are a regional retail hub, we’re a technology hub, a financial center, we’re a popular tourist destination, manufacturing, distribution, and that’s what you want to be in any economy,” Mullins said.
Mullins says there are multiple factors that have led to a better economy in Smith County.
“There’s been a lot of job growth, there’s been a reduction in regulation, which you hear a lot from companies that want to operate without as much oversight,” Mullins said.
Following the State of the Union address, Congressman Louie Gohmert, who represents a large part of East Texas, says the economy is doing great under President Trump.
“It is such an encouragement, should be for all Texans. Wages are up, jobs are up, unemployment is down,” Gohmert said.
Mullins said the future of the economy in smith county looks bright.
“We’re hoping that more and more investors will find projects that they can put money into that not only give them a tax shelter, but also provides new growth and investment for communities,” Mullins said.
