Report: Tyler lands top-spot in list of cities where Dallas renters consider moving

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When it comes to leaving the big city of Dallas, it appears more and more renters are looking to the Rose City for their next residential destination.
In fact, Tyler ranked as the most popular outbound search destination for those leaving Dallas, according to the Apartment List Renter Migration Report.
However, renters who are moving away from Dallas are not concentrating in nearby metros, but all over the country. There’s little difference between top-ranked Tyler (5.5 percent) and the second and third-ranked major cities, Los Angeles (5.2-percent) and San Antonio (4.9 percent).
Dallas is also drawing in renters from around the country as well, the report reveals.
New York City and Chicago are the second and third most popular sources of renters looking to move to Dallas from elsewhere. These significant crossflows show that Dallas is a magnet and incubator for top-tier workers in the nation’s knowledge industries, Apartment List reports.
If you would like to read more analysis on the outbound and inbound searches for other major cities, you can use the Migration Report’s interactive map tool by visiting Apartment List’s website.
