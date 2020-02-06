Woman killed in fatal hit-and-run in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run which killed a woman.
According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday along the 2400 block of North Greer Boulevard.
Officials said 40-year-old Dani Burk was struck in the wreck. The driver of the vehicle has been identified by police as Danny Davenport.
Davenport initially fled the scene, but was located by police shortly after the incident. Officials said Davenport is cooperating with police.
According to police, the crash remains under investigation. No word on any charges.
This is a developing story. We expect to learn more from police throughout the morning. We will provide those updates here and live on Good Morning East Texas & East Texas Now.
