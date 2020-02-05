East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We continue to look for a chance of a light wintry mix to occur overnight tonight...before dawn on Thursday. No significant issues are expected on roadways here in East Texas. Sleet and a few flurries are “Possible” overnight. Many will not see this wintry mix. During the day on Thursday, decreasing clouds are expected with plenty of sunshine expected on Friday and Saturday. Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected on Sunday. Clouds and rain return to the forecast on Monday and continue through Wednesday morning. Three cold fronts are expected over the next 7 days. A very weak front on Saturday morning, another weak front on Monday and a moderate front is then expected on Wednesday. No rain with the Saturday frontal passage, some rain with the Monday front and more rain likely with Wednesday’s front. Morning temperatures will remain cold through Friday, then begin a nice warming trend. Afternoon temperatures will be on the cool side for Thursday, then mild conditions through mid-week.