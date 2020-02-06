One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 155 Frankston Hwy in Flint

FLINT Texas (KLTV) - One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 155 in Flint Thursday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., several vehicles collided on 155 Frankston Highway at Farm-to-Market Road 2661/344.
Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety have confirmed that one person has died as a result of injuries received in that crash. The person’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
All lanes of 155 Frankston Highway are now reopened as of 8:17 a.m.
DPS released the following press release regarding the crash investigation:
Earlier this morning Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-155 S at FM-2661 with one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. Emergency crews are still in the area cleaning debris from the roadway and motorists are urged to use caution in the area.
