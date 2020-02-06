EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Many areas did see some snow and sleet overnight with some minimal accumulations on grassy surfaces. However, nothing is sticking to roads, and nothing more than damp streets this morning. Clouds will begin to clear today, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. It’ll still be breezy at times today and chilly. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s, but feeling like the 20s because of the wind chill. Those winds will diminish this afternoon, but temperatures will only warm into the mid 40s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with 30s in the morning and a quick warm up into the lower 60s by afternoon. More sunshine Saturday and another afternoon in the lower 60s before clouds return Sunday. Chances for rain are back in the forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening and increase into early next week.